Florida Roots match with Pensacola FC postponed due to weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots returned to their home field of Tommy Oliver Stadium Saturday to host the Pensacola FC but the game only lasted 9 minutes before being postponed due to weather.

Roots Assistant Coach, Hatem Morsy, said the home match was highly anticipated by the team.

“We were so excited to play against Pensacola today,” Morsy said. “You know, like a very big game for us, we was ready, the boys was ready, but the weather wasn’t ready for us really.”

Coaches of the two squads decided that their match would be rescheduled soon, but the Roots still have plenty of games left to play this year.

“Adding this game is going to be seven games,” Morsy said. “So we’ll have two games next week, they’re going to be away games, then the week after that, two home games , then another two away games then we then final game is supposed to be at home now so.”

The two clubs were unable to schedule a date for the match to be played again, but their deadline to play will be by July 11.