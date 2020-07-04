Florida Roots Futbol Club starts adult league in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Roots Futbol Club is partnering with the Bay County Youth Soccer Association to form an adult league.

The league is the first of its kind for Florida Roots FC. Athletes of all ability levels are encouraged to sign up for the 5v5 league. There will be men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions.

“Even if you haven’t played before, it’s a great opportunity even if you don’t think you’re that good, just come out and have fun,” men’s league player, Zachary Bishoff said.

Rising high school seniors will also be able to take part in the league. Those athletes hope the adult league will challenge them and prepare them for the high school season.

“Just an opportunity to have fun before the actual season starts, you know get together with a couple other teams,” women’s league player, Becca Pitts said.

The league will officially start on Monday night and registration is open until then on the league’s website. This will be the first adult soccer league held in Bay County since the coronavirus outbreak.

There will also be a club league adults can tryout for.