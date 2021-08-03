Florida Roots Futbol Club players sign to collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Most high school seniors get one signing day, but for two local soccer players, they got two this year.

Former Arnold player Zachary Bischoff and former Bay player Sebastian Sanchez both put pen to paper in front of the entire Florida Roots Futbol Club on Tuesday evening. Both played for the club in addition to their school teams.

Bischoff is heading to play for Brevard College in a few weeks and Sanchez is heading to play for Huntingdon College on Thursday.

Bischoff said it was really important they got to sign in front of the club and especially the younger players.

“It’s just like another family, so it’s that much more important to me and on top of that just to get to speak with the younger guys and to sign with one of my closest friends on the team, nonetheless he’s going to my rival college so it makes it that much better,” Bischoff said.

It was also special for Sanchez because his brother was in this exact spot last year, signing to the same place he’s heading to play for.

Sanchez is not just excited to play with his brother, but continuing the sport at the next level too.

“It’s a different, I guess a next chapter in my life. You think of high school, it’s four years, but now it’s another four years in college. Meeting new people, different team, different soccer level, different speeds, you know everything is different. And living by yourself, especially, that’s challenging,” Sanchez said.

Both Sanchez and Bischoff are very excited to begin their college careers, but also have some plans to come back to the Panhandle and maybe play for he Florida Roots semi-pro team as well.