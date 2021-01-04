Florida Roots Futbol Club holds NPSL team tryouts in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Roots Futbol Club held its first of three scheduled tryouts for its new National Premier Soccer League team on Sunday.

“Doesn’t matter how old, how young, they’re all welcome to try out, so we’re excited,” Florida Roots Owner and President Jonathan Hammond said.

Players met with the team’s coach and owner at Pete Edwards Field, hoping to earn a spot on the semi-professional team.

“Looking for a lot of how they move off the ball, how they play well with others, things more like along those lines, than the skill set itself,” Florida Roots General Manager Larry Cecchi said.

The team intentionally held a tryout while former Bay County high school players who now play at the college level are home for their winter breaks. Hammond and Cecchi are aiming to give athletes native to the area a chance to continue playing the sport.

The team is the first of its kind in Bay County since the Panama City Beach Pirates USL Premier Development League dissolved in 2015.

“It’s exciting you know, having been part of the Pirates team, seeing that go away and now being able to offer something back to the community and to the players in this community,” Hammond said.

The club will hold two more tryouts at Pete Edwards Field on March 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. more information on tryouts can be found here.