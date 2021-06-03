Florida Roots fall to New Orleans Jesters at Tommy Oliver Stadium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team fell to New Orleans 1-0 on Thursday night at Tommy Oliver.

There was nothing on the scoreboard until the second half when the Jesters score off a cross kick to a header to give them the lead.

Even though it ended in a loss, head coach Larry Cecchini was extremely proud of his players after the game and thinks that first win for the team is coming soon.

“Well, I think we’ve shown we can compete right? This was a 1-0 game. We had a tie, we had a 2-1 game, we had a 2-0 game. So I think the fact that we could compete, we were 0-0 at halftime with the first team in the league. So there’s no doubt in my mind, we could compete. I think we just got to find a way to put that final piece in, and I think once those goals start happening though they’ll come fast,” Cecchini said.

The roots are back in action on Saturday as they head on the road to Mississippi to take on the Port City FC.