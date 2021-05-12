Florida Roots drops game to Jacksonville Armada on Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team lost 3-0 to Jacksonville Armada on Wednesday night.

The Roots drop to a 0-1-1 record on the year. Florida Roots head coach Larry Cecchini said after the game he thinks it was a tale of two halves.

“I was very pleased with our defensive organization, overall energy, and team play in the first half. In the second half, we came out fast and had a couple of decent opportunities to actually score first, but once the Armada got that first goal we seemed to lose some confidence and played much more cautiously, allowing them to dictate the pace of the game the rest of the way,” Cecchini said. “

We knew this Jacksonville team was going to be one of the best, if not the best team in our conference, and they have set a high bar for us to aspire to. Overall I am encouraged by our team’s effort tonight, we’ll take away lots of things we need to get better at and look forward to playing them again.”

The Roots now get ready for their first road game on May 22 against AFC Mobile.