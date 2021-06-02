Florida Roots back at home for game Thursday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Roots semi-pro soccer team has been on the road for the past two weeks, but they finally get to come home to the Panhandle as they play tomorrow night at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The Roots are still looking for their first win of the year as they lost their last three games and tied their season opener.

The team they face tomorrow night, the New Orleans Jesters, has only won one game this season and are coming off a loss to Jackonville Armada FC.

The Roots players are hungry for that first win, especially in front of their home crowd.

“We’re here at practice you know four to five times a week, we grind hard and we’re here to win. Our job is to not put a bad stamp on our name, and to make sure that people fear us when we’re going forward, and I know that the team that we have, the more effort we put in the better we’re going to get and there are times where I know we can look unstoppable and we just have to get to that point and that’s what we are working on,” Florida Roots soccer player Andrew Beasley said.

“I just know that every team in this conference we definitely, we can give them a run for their money so, that’s all I know we are gonna win the game,” Florida Roots soccer player David Born said.

Kickoff for the game is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.