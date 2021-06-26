Florida Prospects local 12U baseball team wins Grand Slam World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Prospects local 12U travel baseball team won the Grand Slam World Series championship Saturday afternoon at Frank Brown Park.

The Prospects knocked off a team from Jacksonville 11-1 in the final to finish of the tournament victorious.

Brady Lee, Hunter Bolinger and Fletch Taylor went 2-3 batting in the game and Connor Clark went a perfect 2-2.

The travel team has been very dominant this season, with a 46-5 record on the year.

The Florida Prospects will finish their summer season in Atlanta July, 1-6, for the Perfect Game 12U World Series that has 96 teams in competition.

