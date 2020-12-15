[ NewsNation ] /
Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson ‘following simple commands’ after collapse

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. against Butler defeated Florida 76-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida says forward Keyontae Johnson is “following simple commands” after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville.

The school added Monday that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State.

USA Today quoted Johnson’s grandfather as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention Saturday.

