“Florida does sports right”: CFO Jimmy Patronis calls for Olympics to move to Sunshine State

(WMBB) – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging the International Olympics Committee to move the games to Florida.

Patronis wrote a letter to the committee asking them to consider moving the games here after “recent media reports have stated that leaders in Japan have ‘privately’ concluded that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place.”

Officials in Japan have stated those reporter are not true.

However, Patronis said Florida would be a great place to have the Olympics because plenty of sporting events have been hosted here during the pandemic like the NBA Bubble in Orlando and the UFC in Jacksonville.

“I know Florida does sports right whether it be the National Championship of college football to take place here, the Daytona 500 which is the Super Bowl of auto-sport racing every single year, or two weeks from now we’ll host the 17th Super Bowl here, so why can’t it be the same thing for the Olympics? If we can pull a Super Bowl off, we can pull an Olympics off,” Patronis said.

He said he thinks Miami, Tampa and Orlando have the facilities and hotels need to host the athletes for the summer.

“Time is fleeting so to be able to offer the state of Florida as a solution for the Olympics and allow those athletes to compete is honestly what I’m most inspired by is the incredible ability and talent they’ve got and if Florida can be associated with those type of winners, it’s an awesome opportunity,” Patronis said.

Here’s his full letter to the International Olympics Committee:

