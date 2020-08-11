Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis sticking up for college athletics

Local Sports

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis is sticking up for college athletes who want to play.

Patronis sent a letter to all Florida university presidents asking that they work together to find a way to play sports this year.

Here’s that letter:

In the letter, he said if the schools are concerned about the legal liability of letting student athletes compete, he has an answer to that. Patronis will be pursuing legislation that will “protect businesses and non-profits from legal firms that see coronavirus as a business opportunity.”

He also tweeted out a petition about standing with college football players who want to play in the fall.

