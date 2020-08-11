Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis sticking up for college athletics

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis is sticking up for college athletes who want to play.

Patronis sent a letter to all Florida university presidents asking that they work together to find a way to play sports this year.

Here’s that letter:

I sent a letter today to all Florida university presidents asking that we work together to find a way to play college sports this year. Our student athletes deserve the chance to compete & now more than ever fans nationwide can’t wait to cheer them on! pic.twitter.com/qZqSEweMoM — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) August 10, 2020

In the letter, he said if the schools are concerned about the legal liability of letting student athletes compete, he has an answer to that. Patronis will be pursuing legislation that will “protect businesses and non-profits from legal firms that see coronavirus as a business opportunity.”

He also tweeted out a petition about standing with college football players who want to play in the fall.