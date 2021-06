JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Panhandle U10 lacrosse team the Flat Hatters finished their summer travel season undefeated by winning the Fathers Day Invitational in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The team is finishing their travel summer season a perfect 17-0 through three major state tournaments. Prior to Fathers Day weekend they won the Summer Face off in Orlando and the Tampa Summer Jam

The Flat Hatters are made up of players from 30A, Niceville, Gulf Breeze and Navarre.