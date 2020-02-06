Five Mosley Dolphins sign to play at next level on National Signing Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Five Mosley athletes signed to play their respective sports at the next level on National Signing Day.

Soccer player Olivia Walker will be heading to Florida Southern in the fall.

Baseball player Christian Lasecki signed to play at Huntington University in Alabama.

Baseball player Joey Garrett staying in the Panhandle and playing with TCC in the fall.

Softball player Sabrina Whitmire going to Lurleen B. Wallace University.

Football player Derek Harris heading to Hutchinson Community College to play.

“It’s an exciting for our student athletes they’re leaders on the field but they’re also leaders in the classroom and just real excited for them and their families to be able to sign and go off to the next level of their choice,” Mosley principal Brian Bullock said.

