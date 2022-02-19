LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local wrestlers from two schools advanced to state after their performances in the FHSAA girl’s 1A Region 1 meet at North Bay Haven Saturday.

Mosley took third overall out of 55 teams competing and had three wrestlers qualify for state.

Valarie Solorio took first place in the 100-pound weight class for Mosley, her teammates Henlee Hayes and Savannah Pitts advanced as well, with Hayes taking first in the 170 weight class and Pitts taking third in the 145 weight class.

Wewahitchka had two wrestlers qualify, sisters Kaylee and Kameron Easter.

Kaylee took first place in the 130 weight class and Kameron took fourth in the 100 weight class.

North Bay Haven wrestling coach and tournament coordinator Zane Turnipseed said being able to hosts the Panhandle’s first regional meet for girls’ wrestling was a big honor and a win for the sport.

“It’s awesome, and they put in the work, the girls really build a community kind of being smaller numbers starting out and I just like to see it,” Turnipseed said. “I had a daughter about a year ago and I’m just excited to see girl’s wrestling growing in the area and I’m excited to see it really expand further.”

Mosley’s Solorio is one of the few girls in the area who started wrestling at a young age and she said she hopes the sport continues to grow.

“I want it to be where someday we have our ‘A’s’ you know,” Solorio said. “Like 4A girls, 3A girls, 2A girls, like so big to where our districts are stacked, regional’s are stacked, the divisions at state are stacked, hopefully someday in the future it will be like that, for now, we’re starting off with a little bit of girls but it doesn’t mean that they aren’t incredible, you know, everyone gets to come out here and step on the mat and I’m so glad that it’s like that.”

The FHSAA State Championship will take place in Kissimmee, Florida, March 3-5.