PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA released its opening high school football rankings on Tuesday, with five local teams appearing inside the top 10 of their classification.

The highest-ranked team in the area is Walton, ranked No. 2 in Class 2S and No. 18 overall in Florida. Marianna appeared at No. 10 in Class 2S.

For small schools in the area, Holmes County led the way at No. 3 in Class 1R, Bozeman was ranked No. 5, and Chipley Ranked No. 9 in the class.