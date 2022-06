PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local softball players from three different high schools were selected to the Florida Coaches All-State team.

Class 1A:

Liberty County’s Elisabeth “Sister” Arnold (Jr.), Gabrie Flowers (So.), and Caleigh Peddie (So.) were all selected, as well as Chipley’s Kelcy Cooper (Jr).

Class 3A:

North Bay Haven’s Kaylee Goodpaster (8th).

All players selected were nominated by a coach.