PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local high school baseball players were selected by Prep Baseball Report to the Florida All-State teams.

First Team:

Bozeman senior center fielder Brody Langlotz, .522, 47 H, 34 RBI, 14 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR.

Bozeman senior pitcher Jeremy Todd, 10-2, 1.56 ERA, 76.1 IP, 114 K.

Second Team:

Chipley junior pitcher Bryson Howard, 9-1, 0.81 ERA, 60.1 IP, 102 K.

Holmes County senior two-way Colby Jones, .511, 46 H, 33 RBI, 5 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR; 8-1, 0.87 ERA, 64.2 IP, 80 K.

Third Team:

Arnold freshman two-way Cooper Moss, .390, 32 H, 38 RBI, 8 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR; 5-3, 1.69 ERA, 58 IP, 82 K.