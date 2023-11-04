OCALA, Fla. (WMBB) — Five local athletes were medaled at the Class 2A swim and dive state competition.

Fifteen athletes qualified for state, ten competed, and five finished with a medal.

Arnold senior, Ben Parsons won first place in the boy’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45:83. That time set an Arnold High School and Bay County record in the event.

Parsons also placed 3rd in the boy’s 50-yard freestyle.

Arnold junior, Gipson Crye placed 3rd in both the boy’s 200-yard freestyle and the boy’s 500-yard freestyle.

For diving, six Arnold athletes competed in the one-meter dive.

Girls diving:

9th: Arnold senior Connor Kilpatrick (328.40)

10th: Arnold senior Sydnie Caldwell (326.45)

24th: Arnold junior Addison Clark (106.25.)

Boys diving:

4th: Arnold junior Preston Tomasiewicz (340.15)

20th: Arnold junior Brock Swartwood (174.35)

21st: Arnold junior Coleman Lewis (110.10)

The Arnold boys team placed third out of 66 with a score of 133.