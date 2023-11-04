OCALA, Fla. (WMBB) — Five local athletes were medaled at the Class 2A swim and dive state competition.
Fifteen athletes qualified for state, ten competed, and five finished with a medal.
Arnold senior, Ben Parsons won first place in the boy’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45:83. That time set an Arnold High School and Bay County record in the event.
Parsons also placed 3rd in the boy’s 50-yard freestyle.
Arnold junior, Gipson Crye placed 3rd in both the boy’s 200-yard freestyle and the boy’s 500-yard freestyle.
For diving, six Arnold athletes competed in the one-meter dive.
Girls diving:
9th: Arnold senior Connor Kilpatrick (328.40)
10th: Arnold senior Sydnie Caldwell (326.45)
24th: Arnold junior Addison Clark (106.25.)
Boys diving:
4th: Arnold junior Preston Tomasiewicz (340.15)
20th: Arnold junior Brock Swartwood (174.35)
21st: Arnold junior Coleman Lewis (110.10)
The Arnold boys team placed third out of 66 with a score of 133.