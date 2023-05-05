FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Five Freeport High School athletes signed their national letters of intent on Friday afternoon.

Erica Pickron – College of Central Florida Cross Country

Elijah Berger – Lurleen B. Wallace Basketball

Dylan Harrison – Faulkner University Soccer and Baseball

Terin Hester – Culver Stockton Football

Ashton Nunes – Brevard College Football

Freeport Athletic Director Shaun Arntz said it’s great to see four years of hard work pay off.

“You love that because you really know the passion the kids have,” Arntz said. “You know the effort that they’ve put into all this and you realize their dreams and you want to see that all come into play and so luckily, we did get to see that today.”

Freeport hopes to have one more student-athlete sign to the collegiate level this spring, which would round out the school year with eight total.