Five Arnold student-athletes sign to next level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Five Arnold athletes signed Wednesday afternoon to the collegiate level.

Three Lady Marlin soccer players made some school history as it was the first time that they have had that many from the same team sign to the Division I level.

Olivia Lebdaoui is heading to play for the top-ranked women’s soccer team in the country, the Florida State Seminoles, Lexy Griffin signed to play for Southern Miss and Lena Dykes is heading to Mercer.

Softball player Sage Mickey, who is a two-time All State shortstop, will be on the diamond for University of West Georgia after she graduates.

Baseball player Christian Corona, who led the team in homeruns last season, is heading to play for one of the top NAIA programs in the country in Freed Hardeman.