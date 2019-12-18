Five area football players invited to play in All Star Football Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five area football player were chosen by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association to play in the annual North South All Star Classic football game.

Two of the players chosen are from Bay County: North Bay Haven running back Cam Gant and Mosley linebacker Jarvis Holley.

Gant finished the season with 2,090 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is the fourth player in Bay County to have more than 2,000 yards in a season.

Jarvis played a big part of the Dolphins defense this year. He recorded 17 total tackles and five tackles for loss this season.

Blountstown will be sending two of their players to The Villages to play in the game: Treven Smith and Carson Hatchett.

Smith finished the season with 1,950 yards and 39 touchdowns. He set single season school records for both of those stats.

Hatchett was a huge part of the Tigers offense and defense. He finished the year with 78 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The last representative from the area, Wewahitchka’s Tyreeq Thomas. Thomas rushed for 843 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

However, the Gators will also have another person from the team at the game. Wewahitchka head football coach Bobby Johns will be the head coach for the North team this year.

The game is set for Saturday in at The Villages High School. The players will head to The Villages on Wednesday for a few days of practice.