First WSL Women’s Pro Series Champions crowned in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The first ever World Sports League Women’s Pro Series Softball Champions were crowned on Sunday.

The championship game was played on Sunday afternoon at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

A group that calls themselves Team 24 took the title.

The team is made up of players from several states, they all met up in Panama City Beach to compete.

WSL is also hosting the North American Championships for slow pitch softball over the next three weeks.

More than 400 teams from 31 states will participate.

“I just knew it was the perfect marriage to come here and Panama City Beach has not disappointed us in any fashion,” said Clay Dickey, WSL Senior Vice President.

The second weekends of the championships begins on Friday.