LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With an ARCA Menards East victory under his belt, Mosley High School senior, Jake Finch already has his eyes set on the next race.

Finch took first place in the General Tire 125 at the Dover Motor Speedway over the weekend, his first victory in the semi-pro racing series.

After winning the race, Finch had a quick turnaround, flying back home to Panama City for the tail end of his senior prom.

Finch said he made it back in time for the after-party and it was great to celebrate his victory with his friends.

“To come home and have all my friends there, I walked in with the trophy and had all my friends there, they were pumped, and some of them were more happy than I was,” Finch said. “And so that was really cool to see them happy for my success as well. And I just really liked the way they welcomed me and it was awesome to enjoy that with my friends.”

Finch said that he wants to stay humble after his first victory in the ARCA series, but is more confident than before that he has what it takes to make it in the sport.

“It gave me a big confidence boost for all the hard work that we’ve been putting in and everything that I’ve been given to it, it finally give something back to me,” Finch said. “And so that was awesome to feel, but I try not to get too overly big about it. It was really cool and it was a feeling that I don’t want to forget and to not forget that you got to keep winning. So that’s the goal. And keep working harder and harder and try to try to achieve more and more.”

Next up for Finch is the Music City 200 in Nashville on Saturday, May 13.