Fight Night: Impact Promotions hosts Beatdown at the Beach 19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Nearly 1,500 people gathered at the Laketown Wharf event center Saturday night for Impact Promotions Beatdown at the Beach 19.

The fight night was a high-energy atmosphere consisting of 15 fights between grappling, kickboxing and MMA.

Cam Graham, an Impact Promotions coach and fighter said that while some of the fighters at the event came from far away, most were local.

“The majority are from Panama City,” Graham said. “We have a few guys that are from Vegas, we have one guy that’s from California, we actually have been trying to pull in some guys from outside the state, outside the region, but the majority of the time we try to bring our hometown fighters in.”

Timm Vermette, the Beatdown at the Beach announcer, said that fighting is growing as a sport worldwide, but also in the Panhandle.

“When the UFC originally started it was one individual fight per year, and now it’s every single Saturday night and they own over 50 different companies,” Vermette said. “And we just want to get into that, we want to be a part of it, and we want to get up to the level that the UFC is at. And you can tell by the popularity of it, around the United States and across the world, that it’s not going anywhere.”

Impact Promotions has two more fighting events planned this year, one in September and another in October.

Due to the growing popularity, Impact Promotions is also searching for a larger venue to use in the future, and they are expecting six to nine major fighting events in 2022.