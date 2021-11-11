Field at Tommy Oliver gets new look for Mosley playoff game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been almost two decades since the Mosley football team hosted a playoff game, but on Friday night, they will get to do it once again.

The Dolphins (9-1) host Gulf Breeze (7-3) in the 6A regional quarterfinals.

Since it’s a pretty big deal the Dolphins are getting to host this game, they had some help jazzing up the field at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

The field now has the Mosley “M” in the middle of it and their name in each of the endzones.

Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said it’s something that has been in the works for a month now and athletic director Doug Lee and Principal Brian Bullock along with others made it a reality.

“Lee Walters, Jerry Smith, and Jeff Peterson, we want to thank them for allowing us to do that and Tucker Painter was the one who put it down for us. It looks awesome. I’m excited about it, our kids are excited about it and we are looking forward to playing on it on Friday night,” Whiddon said.

Mosley feels pretty good about the game too, especially since they had a bye week to prepare.

That gave the Dolphins a chance to heal up, and while they aren’t 100 percent healthy, they do have one of their key playmakers back on the field this week.

“We get Josiah [McCall] back which will be pretty big for our offense, having our top playmaker out for the last three weeks it’s been good giving some other players a chance to step in and make some plays. It gives us a lot of confidence that we got our primary weapon back on offense and we have some other guys that can make plays,” Whiddon said.

McCall leads the team in receiving with 469 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mosley’s game with Gulf Breeze is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.