FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee votes on option for season start date

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA’s Football Advisory Committee met on Wednesday with FHSAA staff to discuss three possible options for the upcoming season.

One option was to start the season on Aug. 24, the second option to start the season sometime after August and the third to move it back to a Nov. 30 start date along with other fall sports.

They ended up modifying the first option. All nine coaches on the committee voted in favor of that modified option that has a Sept. 4 pre-season game start date, but that doesn’t mean that is the date the FHSAA Board of Directors will pass.

“It could get modified it could get sent all the way the back to the football committee or it could be passed straight on through to us and we would move forward on it on the 14th of August so there’s a lot of variables that are taking place with that,” Wewahitchka’s athletic director and FHSAA board member Bobby Johns said.

Johns also said this was the first time the advisory committees have been consulted on the season start date.

“What we didn’t do the first time is involve those advisory committees, had we done that we wouldn’t be where we are right now, but we did not involve them we left them out when we realized ok we got a problem we’re like maybe we need to ask the people that do this all the time and these guys meet two or three times a year and talk about football and talk about volleyball so they understand how to get things move forward and fortunately we did that this time,” Johns said.

The FHSAA Board of Directors meet again on Aug. 14 in Gainesville.