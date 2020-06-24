FHSAA’s Fall Task Force meets to discuss high school sports coming back

(WMBB) – The FHSAA put together a Fall Task Sports Force to discuss how to return to play amid coronavirus.

The task force has their first meeting on Tuesday over Zoom.

The biggest thing they discussed in the meeting was safety. They all want players, coaches and officials to be safe in the return to high school sports.

Blountstown’s head football coach Beau Johnson was in the meeting. He brought up how many schools in the Panhandle have been able to start their offseason workouts without a problem.

However, the FHSAA is still planning on having fall sports start on time following the governor’s plan to return to school on time.

The FHSAA also said they still plan on having football and volleyball start on July 27th. At the current time, there is no Plan B.

The next FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force meeting is scheduled for July 1.