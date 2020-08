GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors voted on Friday morning to start fall sports on Aug. 24. The vote was 11-5.

Schools will have the option to opt-out of the state series, they will notify the FHSAA on or before Sept. 18.

Regular season contest will begin on Sept. 4.

FHSAA staff will work with counties that opt-out to design regional calendars to permit play outside the approved sports season calendar.