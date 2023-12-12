PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted in favor of a new classification model on Tuesday afternoon.

The board voted 9-4 in favor of reclassification (affecting all sports) and also voted 9-4 in favor of required district play (for football) for the 2024-2025 season.

The vote ended the Metro-Suburban system of the last two years for high school football and reshaped the classification landscape for all Florida high school sports.

The new classification model will return to classes 1A through 7A (sorted by school enrollment) while keeping the Rural classification which was used for football over the past two years.

The new Rural classification will be made up of the 32 smallest high schools in the state (by enrollment) with a football team.

Any small school that does not have a football team, (ie. Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Bethlehem, Poplar Springs, Malone) will be added to Rural for all of their team sports.

Under the new 32-team cut-off, Deane Bozeman High School and Freeport High School would likely be moved out of the Rural classification and Marianna High School be moved into Rural. (Based on the state enrollment count in October 2023)

Further issues regarding the playoff model for high school football and a change in the ranking system, potentially moving back to using the MaxPreps model, will be voted upon at a later date.