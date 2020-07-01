FHSAA sports task force recommends pushing back fall start date

(WMBB)– The FHSAA fall sports task force met for the second time to discuss the fall season start date on Wednesday morning.

The group wanted to get a more concrete proposal out of the meeting to send to the FHSAA board of directors and state office.

Blountstown head coach, Beau Johnson, is the only small town coach on the committee. At first he wanted to keep the start date the same but push games back.

However, the committee would not support keeping the start date the same.

The committee passed a recommendation for an Aug. 10. start date.

“We had to get something pushed to them so that the ball could get rolling so that they could eventually get to a plan,” Johnson said.

The recommendation also includes a plan that would give several options for teams, so each area could do what was best for them.

“It’s very versatile, very fluid, people can start at different times,” Johnson said.

The current first practice start date is July 27. That date will stand unless the board of directors makes an official change.

The recommendations from the task force will now go to the board of directors.

“I do think it’s a positive direction,” Johnson said.

At this time there is no plans for the task force to meet at third time.