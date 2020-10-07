FHSAA sets football playoff brackets and first matchups

(WMBB) – The FHSAA released the football playoff brackets on Thursday morning and area teams now know who they will be going up against first for the postseason.

Due to COVID-19, everyone who wanted to be in the playoffs got in and the matchups were determined by a computer.

Here’s what all the Panhandle teams got for their matchups:

Class 6A Region 1

Mosley at St. Augustine – Nov. 13 (Play-in game)

Class 5A Region 1

Arnold at Baker County – Nov. 13 (Play-in game)

Class 4A Region 1

Marianna – BYE, Takes on the winner of South Walton vs. Bay game – Nov. 20 (Regional Semifinals)

South Walton vs. Bay at Tommy Oliver – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)

North Bay Haven vs. Rutherford at Tommy Oliver – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)

Class 3A Region 1

Walton at Florida High – Nov. 6 (Play-in game)

Class 1A Region 1

Graceville at Vernon – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)

Chipley at Northview – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)

Freeport at Holmes County – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)

Class 1A Region 2

Taylor County at Franklin County – Nov. 6 (Play-in game)

Bozeman at Wewahitchka

Blountstown at Port St. joe

Liberty County at Sneads