FHSAA sets football playoff brackets and first matchups

(WMBB) – The FHSAA released the football playoff brackets on Thursday morning and area teams now know who they will be going up against first for the postseason.
Due to COVID-19, everyone who wanted to be in the playoffs got in and the matchups were determined by a computer.
Here’s what all the Panhandle teams got for their matchups:
Class 6A Region 1
Mosley at St. Augustine – Nov. 13 (Play-in game)
Class 5A Region 1
Arnold at Baker County – Nov. 13 (Play-in game)
Class 4A Region 1
Marianna – BYE, Takes on the winner of South Walton vs. Bay game – Nov. 20 (Regional Semifinals)
South Walton vs. Bay at Tommy Oliver – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)
North Bay Haven vs. Rutherford at Tommy Oliver – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)
Class 3A Region 1
Walton at Florida High – Nov. 6 (Play-in game)
Class 1A Region 1
Graceville at Vernon – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)
Chipley at Northview – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)
Freeport at Holmes County – Nov. 13 (Regional Quarterfinals)
Class 1A Region 2
Taylor County at Franklin County – Nov. 6 (Play-in game)
Bozeman at Wewahitchka
Blountstown at Port St. joe
Liberty County at Sneads