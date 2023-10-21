PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ten local teams made the FHSAA volleyball playoffs.

All game start times and dates are subject to change per FHSAA approval. District champions will host in the first round even if they are playing a higher seed that is an at-large bid.

Class 1A Region 1:

1 seed Baker will host 4 seed Freeport in the region semifinals on Friday, October 27.

2 seed Chipley will host 3 seed Jay in the region semifinals on Friday, October 27.

Class 1A Region 2:

4 seed Bozeman will host 1 seed Blountstown in the region semifinals on Friday, October 27.*

2 seed Liberty County will host 3 seed Sneads in the regional semifinals on Friday, October 27.

Class 4A Region 1:

2 seed South Walton will host 7 seed Wakulla in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 24.

4 seed North Bay Haven will host 5 seed Baker County in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 24.

Class 5A Region 1:

1 seed Middleburg will host 8 seed Arnold in the region quarterfinals on Wednesday, October 25.

Class 6A Region 1:

1 seed Gulf Breeze will host 8 seed Mosley in the region quarterfinals on Wednesday, October 25.

*denotes if a district champion will host a higher seed