PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA released the upcoming districts based upon the new Metro-Suburban Classification policy for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday.

All 21 local teams are either in a Suburban region or Rural region.

Here is a list of the districts that include at least one team inside News 13’s coverage area:

District 4S-2

Tallahassee Chiles

Crestview

Lynn Haven Mosley

Tallahassee Leon

Niceville

District 3S-2

Panama City Beach Arnold

Tallahassee Lincoln

Tallahassee Rickards

District 2S-1

Pensacola

Pensacola Catholic

DeFuniak Springs Walton

Pensacola West Florida

District 2S-2

Panama City Bay

Panama City North Bay Haven

Panama City Rutherford

Santa Rosa Beach South Walton

District 2S-3

Tallahassee Florida High

Havana Gadsden County

Tallahassee Godby

Marianna

Rural teams are broken up into four regions (not districts) as listed with the local teams below:

Region 1R-1

Baker

Panama City Bozeman

Chipley

Freeport

Graceville

Bonifay Holmes County

Jay

Bratt Northview

Vernon

Region 1R-2

Blountstown

Cottondale

Eastpoint Franklin County

Monticello Jefferson County

Bristol Liberty County

Port St. Joe

Sneads

Wewahitchka