PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA released the upcoming districts based upon the new Metro-Suburban Classification policy for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday.
All 21 local teams are either in a Suburban region or Rural region.
Here is a list of the districts that include at least one team inside News 13’s coverage area:
District 4S-2
Tallahassee Chiles
Crestview
Lynn Haven Mosley
Tallahassee Leon
Niceville
District 3S-2
Panama City Beach Arnold
Tallahassee Lincoln
Tallahassee Rickards
District 2S-1
Pensacola
Pensacola Catholic
DeFuniak Springs Walton
Pensacola West Florida
District 2S-2
Panama City Bay
Panama City North Bay Haven
Panama City Rutherford
Santa Rosa Beach South Walton
District 2S-3
Tallahassee Florida High
Havana Gadsden County
Tallahassee Godby
Marianna
Rural teams are broken up into four regions (not districts) as listed with the local teams below:
Region 1R-1
Baker
Panama City Bozeman
Chipley
Freeport
Graceville
Bonifay Holmes County
Jay
Bratt Northview
Vernon
Region 1R-2
Blountstown
Cottondale
Eastpoint Franklin County
Monticello Jefferson County
Bristol Liberty County
Port St. Joe
Sneads
Wewahitchka