PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ten days after the FHSAA struck down its Metro-Suburban classifications, they released their new 1A-7A + Rural model, which includes district placements.

Freeport and Bozeman moving up from Rural to Class 2A is the most noteworthy change. Marianna did not move down to the Rural division.

Of the 21 area football teams from Walton County to Franklin County, here is where they all landed:

Class 5A District 1

Mosley, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Niceville

Class 4A District 2

Arnold, Choctawhatchee, Fort Walton Beach, Rickards

Class 3A District 1

Bay, Pensacola, West Florida

Class 2A District 1

Freeport, Walton, South Walton, Pensacola Catholic

Class 2A District 2

Bozeman, North Bay Haven, Rutherford, Marianna

Rural (32 teams no districts)

Region 1 – Chipley, Graceville, Holmes County, Vernon

Region 2 – Blountstown, Cottondale, Franklin County, Liberty County, Port St. Joe, Sneads, Wewahitchka