PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA released the 2023 football playoff brackets with thirteen local teams headed to the playoffs.

Class 1R Region 1:

1. Bozeman (Bye)

2. Holmes County (Bye)

3. Chipley will host 6. Vernon on Friday, November 10 at 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

Class 1R Region 2:

1. Blountstown (Bye)

2. Port St. Joe (Bye)

4. Sneads will host 5. Cottondale on Friday, November 10 at 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

6. Wewahitchka will travel to 6. Aucilla Christian on Friday, November 10 at 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

Class 2S Region 1:

1. Walton will host 8. South Walton on Friday, November 10 at 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

6. Marianna will travel to 3. Florida High on Friday, November 10 at 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

Class 4S Region 1:

8. Mosley will travel to play 1. Buchholz on Friday, November 7 pm in the region quarterfinal.

All game start times and dates are subject to change per FHSAA approval. District champions will host in the first round even if they are playing a higher seed that is an at-large bid. District champions will play on the road if they are playing a higher seeded district champions.