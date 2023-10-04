PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Less than two years after the Metro-Suburban Florida high school football classification model was voted into place, a new proposal calls for its removal.

In February of 2022, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted 9-7 in favor of the proposed Metro-Suburban football classification plan.

The goal was to help level the playing field after the state initiated “School of Choice” in 2017, allowing students to choose where they attend school and now be sorted by geographical zoning.

Over the course of the 2022 high school football season and the first half of the 2023 season, some have seen the model as a success, and others, as a complete failure.

A new proposal by the FHSAA Classification Task Force Committee calls for Metro-Suburban to be removed, along with other major classification changes to not only high school football but all high school sports in Florida.

Wewahitchka Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Bobby Johns serves on the aforementioned committee and confirmed all of the proposed changes below.

As it stands, Florida high school football classifications are broken up into four Metro divisions (1M-4M) pulling from the eight most populated counties, and four Suburban divisions (1S-4S) pulling from the remaining 59 counties.

The only outlier is the Rural classification, which is made up of all Florida public schools with a football team whose enrollment is 600 students or under.

The current system has nine total state championship games.

The biggest complaint of the Metro-Suburban system has been that by breaking schools of similar sizes (enrollment) into separate playoff brackets, it does not truly tell who the best team is in Florida.

Under the FHSAA committee’s new proposal, Metro-Suburban would be removed and it would return to a classification system based on enrollment, Classes 1A-7A (7A being the largest).

However, there will be two additional state championships up for grabs.

The Rural classification would remain in place, however, it will only include the 32 smallest schools (by enrollment) in the state with a football team.

Any team that is currently in Class 1R but does not make the 32-team cut-off will be moved up to Class 1A.

All 32 “Rural Division” teams would make the playoffs under this model, which is not much different from the current model where the majority of the teams reach the playoffs.

The top 32 teams in Florida (as ranked by the FHSAA) regardless of classification would be put into what is called an Open Division playoff bracket.

The Open Divison would be the most prestigious state championship in the state, deciding who is the best overall team in Florida regardless of classification.

The proposal says that you can NOT opt out of the Open Division if you are ranked inside the top 32 in order to play in your own classifications playoff bracket.

The Open Division, if voted into action, would likely be incentivized in order to have smaller schools actually want to compete against larger schools (i.e. potentially televised games on ESPN or other sporting networks).

The FHSAA committee’s proposal also would change the status quo of the high school football district scheduling.

Districts will still be assigned to schools (except in the Rural classification) but there would be no mandate to play opponents within your own district. Instead, the two highest-ranked teams (by the FHSAA) would play for a district championship on Week 11.

The new district proposal is an effort to keep the tradition of a district championship alive while allowing schools to make their regular season schedule around year-to-year competitive balance.

The proposed changes would have an impact on all Florida high school sports, not just football.

The Open Division model will be considered for all team sports like soccer, basketball, volleyball, etc.

The number of teams in the Open Divison playoff model will be based on the number of classifications per sport. Sports with 5-7 classifications would have 32 teams. Sports with 3-4 classifications would have 16 teams. Sports with less than three classifications would have an eight-team bracket.

The Rural Division model would be implemented for all sports, not just football.