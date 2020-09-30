FHSAA prepares for high school football playoff format change this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA shuffled some high school football teams around to different regions to balance them out after teams decided to opt-in or out of the state series.

All the Panhandle teams didn’t change much, they got to stay in the same region and no classifications were changed among any team in the state.

This year every single team who opted in to the state series will get a playoff spot and no area teams opted out.

The FHSAA playoff pairings will be done as a blind draw and could happen as early as next week. Home teams for each matchup will be decided by a coin flip.

Class 1A-4A will have their Regional Quarterfinal playoff games starting on November 13, with any play-in games on November 6.

Classes 5A-8A will start Regional Quarterfinal playoff games on November 20 with play-in games taking placing on November 13.