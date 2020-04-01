FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons

(WMBB) – The FHSAA is not canceling high school spring sports just yet.

They announced Tuesday that they were looking into extending the spring seasons for sports like baseball, softball and track and field to June 30.

Spring sports are put on a hold until the beginning of May as schools will not reopen until then.

The final day of the high school sports season was scheduled to be May 27 with the state baseball championships wrapping up.

If the FHSAA is not able to continue spring sports this year, they are working on a way to give students additional semesters of eligibility.

You can find the full statement on the FHSAA’s website.