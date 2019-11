PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few local golf teams competed in the FHSAA 2A State tournament at Howey-in-the-Hills this week.

Bay’s Taylor Moody ended up finished 7th overall as an individual. She shot 154 over two days, ending up just seven shot away from first place.

The Arnold Marlins girls golf team finished 11th overall. The team shot 725 over the two-day tournament.

On the boys side, the Mosley golf team finished 15th overall. The Dolphin shot 709.