(WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors held its second meeting of the week on Thursday.

The board passed a motion 11-4 to delay the start of fall sports to Aug. 24. The motion approved also includes an upcoming in-person meeting of the board of directors. That meeting will be held no later than Aug. 17.

Teams will be allowed to continue to follow the established summer policy until they meet again.

The board tabled the remaining action items on the agenda until the next meeting.