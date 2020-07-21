FHSAA decides to keep fall sports calendar the same

(WMBB) – The FHSAA Board of Directors voted to keep the fall sports calendar the same on Monday.

The motion, which was brought up by Wewahitchka’s Bobby Johns, states that fall sports will begin on time with practice starting on July 27th.

The motion said to also establish a date where teams can declare their intent to play in a state series. If a school opts-out of a state series, they would be allowed schools to schedule more regular season games.

That motion was passed 10-5.

The meeting was five hours and almost 4,000 people tuned in.

Something else that was bought up at the beginning of the meeting was the fact that the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Council recommended that volleyball and football, two high-contact sports, be pushed back.

The FHSAA decided to look at that report at a later date.