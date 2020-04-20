FHSAA cancels spring sport seasons

(WMBB) – The FHSAA has officially decided to cancel spring sport seasons for 2020.

The decision comes after Governor Ron DeSantis announced this past weekend that schools will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.

The FHSAA released a statement saying they are “deeply saddened” for their student-athletes who have seen their “seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly.

They also said that no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes.

