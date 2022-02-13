PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA released the official boy’s basketball playoff brackets and matchups on Saturday with 10 local teams making a post-season appearance.

All regional semifinal matchups listed below will be played Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. local time of where the game is held.

1A Bracket:

No. 1 seed Paxton to host No. 4 seed Freeport.

No. 2 seed Poplar Springs to host No. 3 seed Jay.

No. 1 seed Malone will host No 4. seed Bozeman.

No. 2 seed Franklin County will host No. 3 seed Altha.

4A Bracket:

No. 8 seed Marianna will visit No. 1 seed Andrew Jackson.

No. 3 seed Bay will host No. 6 seed North Bay Haven.