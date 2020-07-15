FHSAA Board of Directors schedule emergency meeting for Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA has scheduled an emergency board of directors meeting for Monday.

The start of practice for fall sports is still set for July 27, but there has been talks of pushing that date back to August 10 among the FHSAA Fall Sports Task Force.

High School teams all over Bay County have taken a break from practice this week due to the uptick in coronavirus cases in the area.

However, Panhandle coaches and athletes are staying optimistic they will be able to play at some point this semester.

Port St. Joe athletic director and head football coach Tanner Jones said their teams are ready to play when they get the okay.

“Like I said a lot of our athletes in St. Joe are ready, any time we open up the weight room or gym or volleyball court, they are here. They are ready to go,” Jones said. “My feeling is if they open it up, we’ll have good participation our numbers will be up. I feel like parents are ready to get them out of the house, get them going a bit.”

The FHSAA Board of Directors meeting is set for July 20 at 4 p.m.