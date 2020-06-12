FHSAA adds girls wrestling and sand volleyball as official sports in 2021-22

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA voted to sanction girls wrestling and sand volleyball starting during the 2021-22 school year.

Some hoped the sports would start in the upcoming school year, but because of supplements and coaching stipends already being allocated in some school districts, it was pushed back a year.

However, local female wrestlers were happy to get the news this week anyways.

The FHSAA said 708 girls were on co-ed wrestling rosters last year, and some of them were right here in the Panhandle.

Arnold wrestler Henlee Haynes said she was excited to hear the girls were finally getting their own high school league.

“It’s really exciting, I hope we have a good program like we did with the guys last year. I’m ecstatic, I hope a lot of girls join,” Arnold wrestler Henlee Haynes said.

Arnold also has a new wrestling coach, Michael Allison, who said he was excited to hear that girls wrestling will be official at the high school level soon.

Allison said there is a lot of interest for girls wrestling in the area, but some don’t want to continue it at the high school level.

“For some reason, they are just not doing it when they get older. So hopefully some of those girls keep the love of the sport and get out. We’re looking for all kids. Everybody is welcome, we just want them to work hard,” Allison said.

Sand volleyball will also be recognized as a high school sport in 2021. Many local volleyball players were huge advocates for it as beach volleyball is already huge in this area.