Felisse Richard becomes first Walton County lacrosse player to sign to NCAA school

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seacoast Collegiate high school’s Felisse Richard signed to continue playing lacrosse at the collegiate level Friday afternoon.

Richard is the first Walton County lacrosse player to sign to a NCAA program.

She will be attending Young Harris College in the fall, a Division II school in Georgia.

Richard has been playing lacrosse for four years and not just at the high school level. She’s played for competitive teams like the Laxchics out of Gulf Breeze and many others all over Florida.