Father-son duo leads Marianna football team

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Donaldson duo is leading the Marianna Bulldogs this season. Head coach John Donaldson is coaching his son, senior Brady Donaldson, who is the team’s starting quarterback.

With the uncertainty of the 2020 season, the head coach said he was glad to have this final season with his son happen.

“It’s a task to coach your son too, but it sure is exciting,” John said.

Brady said it is special to be coached by his father.

“Good to spend a lot of time with him me and him actually watched film Tuesday night until about 11 o’clock, so it’s special, it’s pretty cool, pretty cool,” Brady said.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the season and will travel to Bay on Friday for a week six matchup.