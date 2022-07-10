PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Publix Sports Complex is set to host the USFA Fast Pitch World Series in Panama City Beach this week.

During the two weeks, over 400 teams from more than 20 states will compete in the tournament.

The first group will include 8U-12U teams and the second week will be the 14U-18U teams.

The event is bringing over 400 players in just two weeks to Panama City.

Park General Manager, Mike Higgins is excited for softball to be back in the park, especially because of the special history that the tournament has with the park.

“It’s also kind of a nostalgic week for us because were coming up on our third anniversary and this was the first event we did here at the park, so they hold a special place in our hearts here at Publix Sports Park,” said Higgins.

The series will take place at Publix Sports Park and Frank Brown Park.