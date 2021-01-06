Fans to be permitted at 2021 Chipola College Athletics games

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Fans will be permitted to attend Chipola College athletic events in 2021. On Wednesday, Chipola athletic director, Jeff Johnson, told News 13 the decision the college has come to on fan attendance this year.

There will be limited capacity at the school’s basketball games, only Chipola Appreciation Club members will be allowed in the stands.

“We feel like we got to limit it to you know a percentage, and we feel like, with that, it would be pretty well our percentage with those people,” Johnson said.

The Indians are allowing for some more people to become appreciation members before the season starts, as they have a lower number of current members than they have in past years.

The college will not limit capacity at baseball and softball games, however, they will adhere to CDC and social distancing guidelines.

“Outside we feel like we can do some things, hopefully, people will bring lawn chairs, and you know we’ll have to social distance in the Grand Stands and that type stuff,” Johnson said.

The Indians hope this will give the community something to look forward to in a few weeks.

“Be able to watch some games, and get out of the houses, and be safe as well while they’re doing that,” Johnson said.

The college’s basketball teams will kick off their seasons on Jan. 20. The baseball and softball teams will start their seasons on Jan. 22. Schedules are set to be released by Chipola later this week.