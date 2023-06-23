SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Sneads volleyball star, Lacee Glover has returned to her hometown to serve as head coach of her high school alma mater.

Glover takes the reigns from Heather Brinkmeier, who was the head coach for five seasons and won four state championships and stepped down from Sneads to move to Panama City Beach.

“It just happened so fast after that,” Glover said. “I came back home to Sneads and people were like, ‘Are you coaching at Sneads?’ And I was like, ‘I haven’t even applied for anything, guys.'”

Lacee is the middle of three Glover sisters who were a part of all nine of Sneads’ state championship teams from 2013-2021.

Her older sister Emily played from 2012-2015 and won three state titles, Lacee played from 2015-2019 and won four, and the youngest sister Lily played from 2019-2022 and won three.

“I’m really excited to be here again,” Glover said. “And the fact that my sister started this and then I followed in her footsteps, and then Lily just finished us off, it’s an honor.”

Glover returns to her hometown fresh out of college, playing the past four years at Shorter University.

At 22 years old, she will take over one of the winningest programs in Florida as one of the youngest head coaches in the state.

“I set the standard really early,” Glover said. “Like, “I told the girls, I was like, ‘You can’t act like we’re friends. I’m not here to be your friend. I’m here to make you work hard, and we’re going to work, and that’s that. We’re not friends. Sorry.'”

Despite her age, Glover holds one of the strongest volleyball resumes in the state.

In high school, she was the Florida MaxPreps Player of the Year and was an Under Armor All-American to go along with her four state titles.

In college, Glover earned MVP honors and First Team All-Conference in the Gulf South Conference.

“I really do think that I learned a ton from Sheila Roberts, and I learned a ton from Coach B, and I learned a lot from my college coach and my strength coaches at Shorter University,” Glover said.

Glover follows behind a five-time state champion and a four-time state champion leading the Sneads program.

But she said she will not let the pressure change the way she leads her team.

“I’m not going to allow the pressure to get under my skin or let what anybody say about what the program used to be or I have to live up to, like, I know,” Glover said. “But I’m going to strive to succeed always and strive to win state and strive to better these girls.”